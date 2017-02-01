I love to watch cooking shows, maybe because I'm a terrible chef.
I'm way more accustomed to takeout and microwave meals than the delicious dishes chefs create, but there are so many amazing tutorials out there that have helped me step up my kitchen game. If you're a meat-eater who can't get enough of a mouthwatering steak, this one is for you.
You may have heard the term sous vide on "Top Chef," but it's nowhere near as intimidating as it sounds. This video explains how to do it, and it's totally easy!video-player-present
