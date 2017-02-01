Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

This Fancy Cooking Tip Will Take Your Meals To The Next Level

FEBRUARY 1, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I love to watch cooking shows, maybe because I'm a terrible chef.

I'm way more accustomed to takeout and microwave meals than the delicious dishes chefs create, but there are so many amazing tutorials out there that have helped me step up my kitchen game. If you're a meat-eater who can't get enough of a mouthwatering steak, this one is for you.

You may have heard the term sous vide on "Top Chef," but it's nowhere near as intimidating as it sounds. This video explains how to do it, and it's totally easy!

video-player-present

Read More: 9 Foods That Cancer Doctors Refuse To Eat -- I Love #2

I can't wait to add this to my list of cooking accomplishments. SHARE this video with the home chefs you know who will put it to good use!

Trending Now

She Had Headaches For Months, Was Sent Home From The Hospital...And Died Hours Later

Trending Now

The Answers To These Questions Seem Pretty Obvious, But Some Don't See It That Way
Submit Content

Load another article