Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Officials Were Called To Inspect This Zoo And What They Saw Was Pure Abuse

MARCH 10, 2017  —  By Madeline Distasio  
LIFE
Madeline Distasio
See more stories..

Madeline Distasio

Writer and editor holding it down in Philadelphia. Interests include drawing, exclusively wearing black, having too many books to fit in my tiny apartment, and choosing my dachshund over people.

maddiedistasio.com

Animal advocates from the Captive Animals' Protective Society (CAPS) were recently called to the South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria, England, after rumors of abuse and neglect at the facility spread.

Unlike in the U.S., where zoos are legally allowed to carry on as long as animals aren't facing "imminent death," animal welfare laws in the U.K. are designed to ensure the physical and psychological well-being of captive animals.

But not long after stepping onto the South Lakes Safari Zoo grounds, CAPS activists realized that they did not comply with national laws.

Controversy surrounding the zoo was first stirred when a 24-year-old zookeeper was killed by a tiger that was not properly enclosed.

Controversy surrounding the zoo was first stirred when a 24-year-old zookeeper was killed by a tiger that was not properly enclosed.

Facebook / South Lakes Safari Zoo

Read More: What Zoo Visitors Did To This Poor Crocodile Will Make Your Blood Boil

And when a council chose not to let the facility renew its zoo license in 2016, it raised red flags for CAPS.

And when a council chose not to let the facility renew its zoo license in 2016, it raised red flags for CAPS.

Facebook / South Lakes Safari Zoo

That's when they decided to see what was happening with their own eyes. Sadly, the sights they were met with upon arrival were devastating.

That's when they decided to see what was happening with their own eyes. Sadly, the sights they were met with upon arrival were devastating.

Facebook / CAPS

On what was shaping up to be one of the hottest days of the year, they found penguins with no water to swim in to cool themselves off.

On what was shaping up to be one of the hottest days of the year, they found penguins with no water to swim in to cool themselves off.

Facebook / CAPS

While the visible neglect was horrifying enough, a closer investigation revealed truly shocking figures. Between 2013 and 2016, 500 animals had died on the premises. That amounts to about 12 percent of their animals dying per year.

While the visible neglect was horrifying enough, a closer investigation revealed truly shocking figures. Between 2013 and 2016, 500 animals had died on the premises. That amounts to about 12 percent of their animals dying per year.

Facebook / CAPS

Investigators reported that the vast majority of these deaths were preventable. Unsafe enclosures saw the death of at least one giraffe that had slipped and fallen due to lack of sand atop concrete. A pregnant rhino was also given no bedding. Some of the animals that died were members of endangered species.

Investigators reported that the vast majority of these deaths were preventable. Unsafe enclosures saw the death of at least one giraffe that had slipped and fallen due to lack of sand atop concrete. A pregnant rhino was also given no bedding. Some of the animals that died were members of endangered species.

Facebook / South Lakes Safari Zoo

Read More: This Selfless Woman Did Everything To Save Animals -- She Even Lost Her Own Life

(via Honest To Paws)

If this zoo isn't shut down permanently and the animals aren't relocated, many more will die. To learn more about CAPS and their mission to save these creatures, please visit the organization's website and follow them on Facebook.

Trending Now

She Threw Her Friend A Gender-Reveal Party And Did Something That Made People Cry

Trending Now

20 Animals That'll Grow Up To Be Big And Tough...But Totally Aren't There Yet
Submit Content

Load another article