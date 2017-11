Brynn Hennessey is a brave girl from Portland, Connecticut, who's living with cystic fibrosis.

While the 13-year-old deals with the life-threatening disorder every day, it doesn't define who she is. In fact, one of Hennessey's biggest passions is acting and putting on performances for anyone who'll watch. Her biggest dream is to become an actress, and thanks to the joint efforts of Southwest Airlines and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, it just came true for her.

Watch as Hennessey learns she's going to be featured in a Southwest Airlines commercial.

It brings tears to my eyes to see how much this meant to Hennessey. Great job, Southwest Airlines and Make-A-Wish Foundation!