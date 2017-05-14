Ad Blocker Detected

Take A Step Back In Time With An Explorer As He Walks Around A Soviet-Era Bunker

MAY 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

A man was recently walking through a factory in the industrial area of an unidentified city when he stumbled across something incredible.

After noticing a strange concrete block with a metal gate, he decided to open it up and explore what was inside for himself. "I opened it and a climb later I was in a dark, small tunnel, leading to an underground bomb shelter or safe house," he said. That's when he walked into what he believed to be a Soviet-era bunker, complete with working lights, gas masks, military equipment, and even survival instructions on the walls.

Watch as he travels back in time. What an amazing find!

Read More: Researchers Released Nuclear Bomb Footage To Deter World Leaders From Using Them

I wonder how long it's been since anyone else stepped foot inside this hidden gem. Share if you wish you could see this cool piece of history in person!

