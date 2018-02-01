Ad Blocker Detected

Precious Cat Worshipping A Space Heater In The Winter Is 100 Percent Relatable

FEBRUARY 1, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
LIFE
Matt Davidson
As the Northeast experiences below-freezing temperatures and rivers threaten to flood with ice jams, it's important to know that other parts of the world are also undergoing the effects of a particularly rough winter.

It's not often you hear about snow in Japan, but in recent weeks a string of cold weather systems have left the country with record-breaking amounts of snowfall. People all across the country are trying to find the best ways to beat the winter blues and stay warm. But as it turns out, humans aren't the only ones freezing their butts off. This adorable cat not only found a way to stay warm, but he just might have found love in the process.

Busao the cat loves keeping warm with the help of a miniature space heater.

Facebook /ぶさお&りん

You might even say that Busao worships the heater like a demigod.

Facebook /ぶさお&りん

This divine source of heat has this kitten practically bowing at its feet.

Facebook /ぶさお&りん

Busao's owner adopted the lovable cat off the streets, so it's easy to see why any warmth would make this cat one happy kitty.

Facebook /ぶさお&りん

When bedtime rolls around, Busao makes his bed right next to his hot-headed friend.

Facebook /ぶさお&りん

I want someone to look at me the way Busao looks at this space heater.

Facebook /ぶさお&りん

Is this what's meant by burning love?

Facebook /ぶさお&りん

This kitten's love for the space heater is sealed with a kiss.

Facebook /ぶさお&りん

(via Bored Panda)

I feel like their romance is really heating up.

