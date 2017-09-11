This Gross Retro Recipe Needs To Go Straight Back To Hell Where It Belongs

Remember when you were a kid and all you wanted to eat were SpaghettiOs?
For me, nothing was more satisfying after a long day of school than a nice, hot bowl of the O-shaped pasta. But as this disgusting and strange recipe proves, the delicious food isn't always so appealing, especially when it's cold and in the form of jello.
This weird concoction calls for two cans of condensed tomato soup to be added to water, along with unflavored gelatin and SpaghettiOs.
Here's where things get interesting. After pouring the mixture into a round mold, you're supposed to chill it...
...then serve the cold nastiness with a "forest" of Vienna sausages at the center. Yummy, right?
Check out the strange recipe for yourself below. Would you ever try it?video-player-present
These people sure wouldn't.
Just saw a video for how to make spaghetti-o-jello and i am feeling attacked why would someone do that— Theresa Bolog (@thebolo11) September 4, 2017
If you're one of those people who is sharing the videos of spaghetti jello on Facebook, just know that you're also the worst kind of human.— Anna Broadaway (@annabroadaway) September 4, 2017
My stomach always churns whenever I scroll past that how to make spaghettio jello video 🤢😷— Katharina Kuja (@katkuja) September 3, 2017
(via Today)