This Gross Retro Recipe Needs To Go Straight Back To Hell Where It Belongs

SEPTEMBER 11, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

Remember when you were a kid and all you wanted to eat were SpaghettiOs?

For me, nothing was more satisfying after a long day of school than a nice, hot bowl of the O-shaped pasta. But as this disgusting and strange recipe proves, the delicious food isn't always so appealing, especially when it's cold and in the form of jello.

This weird concoction calls for two cans of condensed tomato soup to be added to water, along with unflavored gelatin and SpaghettiOs.

YouTube / Shared Food

Here's where things get interesting. After pouring the mixture into a round mold, you're supposed to chill it...

YouTube / Shared Food

...then serve the cold nastiness with a "forest" of Vienna sausages at the center. Yummy, right?

YouTube / Shared Food

Check out the strange recipe for yourself below. Would you ever try it?

video-player-present

These people sure wouldn't.

(via Today)

I can say with complete confidence that this would never be a meal I'd want to try, if you can even call it that. Way to ruin everyone's childhood, SpagettiOs jello.

