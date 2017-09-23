Ad Blocker Detected

You Might Not Think These Jobs Involve Skills, But This Will Change Your Mind

SEPTEMBER 23, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Blue-collar workers are truly the unsung heroes of this country.

Day in and day out, people with jobs in the service, custodial, and construction industries (just to name a few) are told by society that they're "unskilled laborers." That couldn't be further from the truth. When you see what they can do in the video below, you'll think twice before ever using that term again.

Check out these speedsters in action!

(via Twitter / Awesome Stuff)

These workers are truly an inspiration to improve my work ethic. They're amazing!

