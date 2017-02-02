When They Lost Their Baby, They Got To Do Something With Her That May Shock You

Just four weeks after 21-year-old Charlotte Szakacs and her husband, Attila, welcomed their daughter, Evlyn, into the world, the infant girl passed away.

Twenty weeks into Charlotte's pregnancy, doctors told the York, England, residents that their baby had unbalanced chromosome translocation, a rare genetic chromosome abnormality. When she was born on December 13, she had an underdeveloped brain, couldn't breathe on her own, and had a narrow aorta. She spent most of her short life hooked up to a ventilator. About a month after her birth, she was moved into hospice care and died on January 10.



The parents were devastated after saying goodbye to their little girl, but they found an unusual way to cope with their loss that some may find shocking.

Read More: An Expert Claims This Common Ailment Among Babies Isn't Real

After Evlyn's death, the Szakacs were given an option to spend time with their daughter before burying her.

The hospice provided a cold cot, or "cuddle cot" -- a small cooling unit that allows families to spend extra time with their deceased babies.