Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Kids' birthday parties can be elaborate affairs.

There's usually a theme and parents go all-out to make that theme happen. Sometimes that involves hiring someone to come and be part of the entertainment. Gone are the days of magicians or clowns with the capacity to give children nightmares for the rest of their lives. Now there are people who make a living bringing the characters kids know (and actually love) to life.

We're not talking cheap costumes, either. From mermaids to Disney princesses, these entertainers are professionals. At one little boy's superhero-themed birthday party, however, the impersonator playing Spider-Man went above and beyond the call of duty to make his day special.

At first I thought he was going to break his ankles, but this video is nothing but pure joy and happiness.

Read More: If You've Ever Been Too Tired To Play With The Kids, These Hounds Know Your Struggle

I bet that kid will remember how Spider-Man came down from his roof for the rest of his life. Great job, parents! Share this with all the moms and dads you know!