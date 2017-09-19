Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Her Pet May Be A Beetle, But You'll Be Surprised To See He's Actually Pretty Cute

SEPTEMBER 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Some people consider insects disgusting and freaky creatures, while others don't mind them at all.

But even if you don't have a problem with bugs, chances are you probably wouldn't use the word "cute" to describe most of them. That's just because you haven't been introduced to this little guy yet.

World, meet Spike, a black stag beetle that lives in Japan with his owner, who teaches English there.

He isn't an uncommon pet, considering where he lives. Stag beetles are popular in Japan, where they're known as "kuwagata."

However, he's still a very special beetle because of his artistic talents.

In fact, people love his work so much that he even has his own gallery!

Painting isn't his only hobby, though. Spike also loves going out on dates...

...playing with a giant stuffed version of himself...

...relaxing under warm, cozy blankets...

...and even "tucking" himself into bed!

(via BoredPanda)

Isn't he adorable? To check out more cute photos and videos of Spike and the other bugs he shares his home with, be sure to follow him on Instagram.

Trending Now

Most Dogs Are Good At Catching, But What This One Can Do Is Pretty Impressive

Trending Now

She Had A New Lease On Life, But Then Her Ex Showed Up At Her House With A Gun

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

Here's What Happens When A Plane Tries To Land In A Tropical Storm

13 'Hold My Beer' Moments That Are Just Spectacularly Stupid

75 Years After His Burial, His Body Was Exhumed. What People Saw Left Them Stunned.

Load another article