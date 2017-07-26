This Thread About Butternut Squash Is The Comic Relief You Didn't Know You Needed

One of the reasons why I like going out in public is, well, I have a guilty pleasure of listening in on other people's drama.

And I'm not the only person who feels that way. Many Twitter users love live-tweeting arguments or entertaining encounters that happen around them while they're out and about. That's what James Dator did when he took a trip to the store last weekend and was treated with the sight of a man confusing two very different types of food for each other and getting increasingly upset in the process. Read the hilarious and tragic saga of the shopper who accidentally bought diced butternut squash instead of cubed cheese below.

A very confused man is attempting to return his open diced butternut squash because he thought it was a giant box of cubed cheese. — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

I can't believe this. They're saying he can't because it's open. He's saying it wasn't clearly labeled. — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

There's a GIANT label that says butternut squash — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

They've agreed to refund his money. Now he's demanding they honor 2 pounds of cubed cheese for $2.97 as if it was priced like squash — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

"Sir we don't have 2 pound bags of cubed cheese"



"I have guests waiting!" — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

He wants them to give him two pounds of block cheese and have the deli counter slice it into cubes for him — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

This is his idea of an amicable solution to accidentally buying labeled squash — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

Oh god an employee trying to be helpful half heard the conversation and retrieved a whole butternut squash and it's a lot worse now — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

"I DON'T WANT RABBIT FOOD I JUST NEED SOME GOTDANG CHEESE!!!" — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

He's leaving without the cheese and took the squash with him. — James Dator (@James_Dator) July 22, 2017

Suffice it to say that people found just as much joy in reading Dator's account of the mix-up as he did watching it.

When life gives you lemons, this guy goes back and asks for nine two-liter bottles of Coke. — Scott Garner (@StonebrookIHT) July 23, 2017

I suspect the cheese was a "you had one job" assignment from his wife and was in desperation mode. #Melonade — Bill Houle (@DarkSideGeek) July 23, 2017

And he was supposed to buy the cheese yesterday. He's in trouble. — Janet (@Emerald_Girl16) July 24, 2017

Well, it's probably safe to say this man will be checking his labels very closely (or at all) from now on. I really have to wonder what he ended up doing with the butternut squash.