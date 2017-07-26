Ad Blocker Detected

This Thread About Butternut Squash Is The Comic Relief You Didn't Know You Needed

JULY 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

One of the reasons why I like going out in public is, well, I have a guilty pleasure of listening in on other people's drama.

And I'm not the only person who feels that way. Many Twitter users love live-tweeting arguments or entertaining encounters that happen around them while they're out and about. That's what James Dator did when he took a trip to the store last weekend and was treated with the sight of a man confusing two very different types of food for each other and getting increasingly upset in the process. Read the hilarious and tragic saga of the shopper who accidentally bought diced butternut squash instead of cubed cheese below.

Suffice it to say that people found just as much joy in reading Dator's account of the mix-up as he did watching it.

Well, it's probably safe to say this man will be checking his labels very closely (or at all) from now on. I really have to wonder what he ended up doing with the butternut squash.

