What Pilots Recorded Happening Outside This Cockpit Is Something You Have To See

FEBRUARY 14, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

St. Elmo's fire is a stunning weather phenomenon in which electrical discharge from sharp or pointed objects creates plasma with a blue or violet glow. It typically happen during thunderstorms, when there's a strong electric field in the atmosphere.

St. Elmo, or St. Erasmus of Formia, is the patron saint of sailors -- a fitting name considering sailors would sometimes witness the phenomenon on ships at sea, taking it as a sign their patron saint was present. It also appears on aircraft wings, and in these pilots' cases, right over the surface of their airliner's windshield.

An Airbus 320 recently experienced St. Elmo's fire while flying over Argentina near a thunderstorm. The pilots were lucky enough to capture it on camera.

video-player-present

Isn't it beautiful? If I didn't know any better, I would've mistaken it for lightning bolts!

