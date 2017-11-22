Hiking On The Cliffside Is Precarious Enough, But These Stairs Make It So Much Worse

Machu Picchu, also known as the Lost City of the Incas, is one of the most breathtaking sights to behold in Peru.

Towering over the ruins of the 15th-century Inca citadel is Huayna Picchu, the mountain where local guides say the high priest lived, all the way at the top. It's said that the high priest would walk with a group to Machu Picchu every morning before sunrise to signal the coming of the new day, which, considering the mountain's intimidating and impressive elevation of 2,693 meters, would have been no easy feat.

Now Huayna Picchu sees a number of visitors every year, though there are restrictions on when and how many people are allowed to climb. At the top is a stunning view of Machu Picchu, but the hike up is hard and even terrifying work, especially when you reach the "floating stairs".







These steps make the steep mountain climb even more treacherous, especially during the rainy season between November and April when things get slippery.

One wrong step could send you tumbling off the side of the cliff. It's really no wonder why they're also called the stairs of death.

Watch as a man makes his way up these precarious stairs. My feet are tingling just watching this, and not in a good way.

