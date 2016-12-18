Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Unfortunate Guy Was On A Dead-End Road When He Filmed Something Chilling

DECEMBER 18, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

I can't even imagine how terrifying it would be to have a stalker, let alone coming face-to-face with them.

While that wasn't exactly the case for this guy, what happened to him on a lonely stretch of road may have been even worse.

YouTuber Mumpyphiog is no stranger to constant fear, because he's convinced that someone has been following him around for months. After he supposedly received a text from this person asking to meet at an abandoned road called the Old Oak Path, he decided to go to see if he could find his stalker. He thought he was all alone after seeing no people or cars around, but after reviewing the footage he recorded there, he became even more frightened.

Keep your eyes on the background.

video-player-present

Read More: This Man's Girlfriend Captured Something Disturbing When She Took A Picture Of Him

While there's no proof that the figure is his stalker, it seems pretty strange that they both happened to be in the same seemingly abandoned place at the same time. SHARE with your friends and family to see what they make of it.

Trending Now

Hilarious Cat Deeply Disturbs Dog Brother With Ridiculous Taunting

Trending Now

She Lost An Ear When She Was Used For Dog Fighting, But Look At Her Now

Load another article