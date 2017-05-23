Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Made A Dress From 10,000 Candy Wrappers And The Reason Why Will Warm Your Heart

MAY 23, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We all have special moments that define our relationships.

For Emily Seilhamer, that moment came when her now-husband first offered her some Starburst candy. It was the first moment they connected, and it's his favorite candy. In honor of their shared love together, Seilhamer wanted to do something special. But she was in it for the long haul. This project was four years in the making before she ever picked up a needle and thread.

For years, Seilhamer collected Starburst wrappers. In total, she gathered more than 10,000 of them.

For years, Seilhamer collected Starburst wrappers. In total, she gathered more than 10,000 of them.

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

Then she separated them out by color and carefully ironed them flat.

Then she separated them out by color and carefully ironed them flat.

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

That's when she started folding, creating long chains of single and multi-color wrappers.

That's when she started folding, creating long chains of single and multi-color wrappers.

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

Seilhamer created strips of the same or similar colors in order to create her fabulous design.

Seilhamer created strips of the same or similar colors in order to create her fabulous design.

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

Here's an entire section complete. Notice the attention to detail in the way the colors bleed into each other.

Here's an entire section complete. Notice the attention to detail in the way the colors bleed into each other.

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

Read More: These 13 Prom Dress Fails Prove You Really Shouldn't Trust The Internet For A Dress

She also devised a plan to sew a zipper into the project.

She also devised a plan to sew a zipper into the project.

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

The end result? This fabulous dress! She's so talented.

The end result? This fabulous dress! She's so talented.

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

She even took some of the extra wrappers and created matching shoes.

She even took some of the extra wrappers and created matching shoes.

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

The dress is totally beautiful. No one would even be able to tell that it's made of candy wrappers!

The dress is totally beautiful. No one would even be able to tell that it's made of candy wrappers!

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

Seilhamer says it even sat next to the gift table at her wedding, where it was a huge hit.

Seilhamer says it even sat next to the gift table at her wedding, where it was a huge hit.

Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer

(via BoredPanda)

Taking on a project like that takes so much dedication and skill. I'm definitely in awe of her. Share this with all the crafters in your life!

Trending Now

She Thought This Was Dirt On Her Child, But Then She Made An Awful Realization

Trending Now

She Took A Photo Of A Fatal Car Crash And Captured A Pretty Incredible Scene

They Were Trying To Take A Nice Photo. Then A Sea Lion Did Something So Scary.

Here We Have Further Proof That Your Baby Should Not Be On Your Fad Diet

These Strange Instruments Exist To Keep You On The Edge Of Your Seat In Theaters

This Is The Odd Process People Use To Add Everyday Sounds To Your Favorite Movies

These Pups And Their Kid Siblings Love Each Other Despite A Huge Size Difference

Load another article