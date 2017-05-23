We all have special moments that define our relationships.

For Emily Seilhamer, that moment came when her now-husband first offered her some Starburst candy. It was the first moment they connected, and it's his favorite candy. In honor of their shared love together, Seilhamer wanted to do something special. But she was in it for the long haul. This project was four years in the making before she ever picked up a needle and thread.

For years, Seilhamer collected Starburst wrappers. In total, she gathered more than 10,000 of them.







Then she separated them out by color and carefully ironed them flat.







That's when she started folding, creating long chains of single and multi-color wrappers.







Seilhamer created strips of the same or similar colors in order to create her fabulous design.







Here's an entire section complete. Notice the attention to detail in the way the colors bleed into each other.







She also devised a plan to sew a zipper into the project.







The end result? This fabulous dress! She's so talented.







She even took some of the extra wrappers and created matching shoes.







The dress is totally beautiful. No one would even be able to tell that it's made of candy wrappers!







Seilhamer says it even sat next to the gift table at her wedding, where it was a huge hit.







(via BoredPanda)

Taking on a project like that takes so much dedication and skill. I'm definitely in awe of her.