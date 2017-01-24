When we go to zoos, we expect to see healthy animals in good living conditions, but sadly, this isn't always true.

One zoo in Bandung, Indonesia, has been accused of animal cruelty and neglect and for good reason. The Bandung Zoo -- where an endangered Sumatran elephant died in chains after being sick for a week and not receiving proper medical treatment last year -- now has emaciated sun bears begging visitors for food in a concrete enclosure.

The worst part is that zoo officials deny that they're starving. The secretary general of Indonesia's Zoo Association even said on January 18 that he had visited the zoo and found that the animals were healthy, even though it's completely obvious that they aren't.



“Does being thin mean being unhealthy or not having enough food? On the other hand, looking fat does not mean an animal is healthy," said Sudaryo, a spokesman for the zoo's operator, Yayasan Margasatwa Tamansari.

Some of them have even been eating their own feces to survive.

A petition has been created on Change.org to shut down the facility and relocate its animals to a conservation or sanctuary.

It's absolutely heartbreaking to see these beautiful animals suffering so much. You can help stop this neglect by signing the petition here, and be sure to share this story to raise awareness about the zoo's cruel practices.