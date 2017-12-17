Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Tragic Video Will Make You Take A Hard Look At Your Contribution To Global Warming

DECEMBER 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Despite the alarming number of people who have denied climate change, including the U.S. president, there's plenty of evidence to prove not only that it's happening, but that we're the ones causing it.

Global temperatures are rising, shrinking ice sheets, making glaciers retreat, and taking away animals' natural habitats. National geographic photographer Paul Nicklen became the unfortunate witness to the devastating effects global warming has on Earth's creatures when he came across a starving polar bear during an expedition in the Baffin Islands.

Seals are the main staple of a polar bear's diet, but with sea ice melting, they're much more difficult to come by. This emaciated bear likely died of starvation shortly after being filmed.

Seals are the main staple of a polar bear's diet, but with sea ice melting, they're much more difficult to come by. This emaciated bear likely died of starvation shortly after being filmed.

Screenshot / National Geographic

Without food, polar bears wander into human settlements, seeking it out.

Without food, polar bears wander into human settlements, seeking it out.

Screenshot / National Geographic

Feeding polar bears is illegal, so there isn't much Nicklen or anyone else could have done to save it.

Feeding polar bears is illegal, so there isn't much Nicklen or anyone else could have done to save it.

Screenshot / National Geographic

Watch the heartbreaking footage below.

video-player-present

(via National Geographic)

We may be the most intelligent beings on this planet, but we're also the most destructive. Please share this video with everyone you know so they can see for themselves exactly what climate change looks like.

Trending Now

This Looks Like A Futuristic Sleeping Chamber. Its Real Purpose Is Ruffling Feathers

Trending Now

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

Load another article