Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Dating App Reveals America's Most Hated Foods By State, And They're Oddly Specific

NOVEMBER 13, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

Most dating apps aim to pair you with people who like the same things you do. That's where this particular app differs from the rest.

Launched in February, Hater boasts itself as being "the first dating app that matches people on the things they hate." Like with Tinder, uses can swipe to answer whether they're interested in a large variety of topics, but they have four directions instead of two -- down to hate, up to love, left to dislike, and right to like.

Since it came out, Hater's been able to use this data to create maps of what people across the U.S. hate the most, including what we eat. Here are the 50 most hated foods and drinks in each state, and they're surprisingly specific.

1. Utah -- Balsamic vinegar

Utah -- Balsamic vinegar

Wikipedia

2. Colorado -- Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Colorado -- Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Amazon

3. Texas -- Steak cooked well done

4. California -- Chick-fil-A

California -- Chick-fil-A

Flickr / Chris Potter

5. Arizona -- Kombucha

Arizona -- Kombucha

Wikipedia

6. Maryland -- Corner piece of a brownie

Maryland -- Corner piece of a brownie

Wikipedia

7. Idaho -- Dim sum

Idaho -- Dim sum

Wikipedia

8. Oklahoma -- Veggie burgers

Oklahoma -- Veggie burgers

Wikipedia

9. Virginia -- Cottage cheese

Virginia -- Cottage cheese

Wikipedia

10. Florida -- Licorice

Florida -- Licorice

Wikimedia Commons

11. Ohio -- Pesto

Ohio -- Pesto

Wikipedia

12. Pennsylvania -- Chai lattes

Pennsylvania -- Chai lattes

Flickr / Ruth Hartnup

13. North Dakota -- Tapas

North Dakota -- Tapas

Wikimedia Commons

14. South Dakota -- Expensive cheese plates

15. North Carolina -- Pizza dabbed with a napkin

16. South Carolina -- Matcha tea

South Carolina -- Matcha tea

Flickr / NuCastiel

17. New Jersey -- Gas station wine

18. Tennessee -- Foraged food

Tennessee -- Foraged food

Wikimedia Commons

19. Illinois -- String cheese eaten by biting into it

Illinois -- String cheese eaten by biting into it

Flickr / Quinn Dombrowski

20. Indiana -- Charcuterie

Indiana -- Charcuterie

Wikipedia

21. Michigan -- Cold pizza

22. New York -- Ranch on pizza

23. Maine -- Asian fusion

24. New Hampshire -- Expensive cocktails

25. Massachusetts -- Mayonnaise on fries

26. Alaska -- Voss water

Alaska -- Voss water

Wikipedia

27. Georgia -- Tuna salad

Georgia -- Tuna salad

Wikipedia

28. Mississippi -- Sour cream

Mississippi -- Sour cream

Wikimedia Commons

29. Hawaii -- Coke

Hawaii -- Coke

Wikimedia Commons

30. Rhode Island -- Capers

Rhode Island -- Capers

Flickr / timlewisnm

31. Missouri -- The last bite of a hot dog

Missouri -- The last bite of a hot dog

Wikimedia Commons

32. Washington -- Keurig K-cups

Washington -- Keurig K-cups

Flickr / Mike Prosser

33. New Mexico -- Chicken nuggets

New Mexico -- Chicken nuggets

Wikipedia

34. Wisconsin -- Lunchables

Wisconsin -- Lunchables

Flickr / Shelley

35. Connecticut -- Canned food

Connecticut -- Canned food

Flickr / Salvation Army USA West

36. Arkansas -- Cilantro

Arkansas -- Cilantro

Flickr / Qfamily

37. Delaware -- Hawaiian pizza

38. Oregon -- Fast food

39. Iowa -- Quinoa

Iowa -- Quinoa

Flickr / Marco Verch

40. West Virginia -- Tofu

West Virginia -- Tofu

Wikipedia

41. Kansas -- Shellfish

Kansas -- Shellfish

Wikimedia Commons

42. Kentucky -- Hummus

Kentucky -- Hummus

Pixabay

43. Minnesota -- Beans

Minnesota -- Beans

Pixabay

44. Montana -- Pumpkin spice anything

45. Nebraska -- Chili peppers

Nebraska -- Chili peppers

Pixabay

46. Nevada -- La Croix

47. Vermont -- Spray cheese

Vermont -- Spray cheese

Flickr / Ming Xia

48. Alabama -- Chipotle

Alabama -- Chipotle

Flickr / Chris Potter

49. Wyoming -- Gluten-free anything

Wyoming -- Gluten-free anything

Flickr / @joefoodie

50. Louisiana -- Cookies with raisins

Louisiana -- Cookies with raisins

Wikimedia Commons

(via Business Insider)

You can check out the full food map here. Do you agree with your state's results? Be sure to sound off in the comments.

Trending Now

15 Times Pets Scared Their Owners Into Believing They're Evil Geniuses

Trending Now

Dad Tried To Scare The Bejesus Out Of His Baby, But Watch How This Brave Tot Responds

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

New Working Paper Links Right-To-Carry Laws With Higher Violent Crime Rates

Abandoned Tiger Cubs Find Brotherly Bond After Moving In Together

Their Sister Was Getting Treated At The Hospital, So He Decided To Cheer Them Up

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

You'll Never Believe What These 13 People Did To Their Bathrooms

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

These Brave (And Crazy) People Take Slip N' Slides To The Absolute Extreme

These Animals Were Hunted To The Brink Of Extinction. Now There Are Just Three Left.

Someone Left The Gate Open At The Zoo, And This Hippo Took Her Shot At Freedom

When They Needed Someone To Test This Explosive-Proof Suit, She Gladly Volunteered

This Dog Wants Her Owner To Know That She Should Be The Only Lady In His Life

These 15 Parodies Of Life Pro Tips Are Just As Awful As They Are Hilarious

Want To Spend Over A Grand On A Soup Can And Straws? Tiffany & Co. Has You Covered.

Load another article