Dating App Reveals America's Most Hated Foods By State, And They're Oddly Specific

Most dating apps aim to pair you with people who like the same things you do. That's where this particular app differs from the rest.

Launched in February, Hater boasts itself as being "the first dating app that matches people on the things they hate." Like with Tinder, uses can swipe to answer whether they're interested in a large variety of topics, but they have four directions instead of two -- down to hate, up to love, left to dislike, and right to like.

Since it came out, Hater's been able to use this data to create maps of what people across the U.S. hate the most, including what we eat. Here are the 50 most hated foods and drinks in each state, and they're surprisingly specific.

1. Utah -- Balsamic vinegar







2. Colorado -- Flamin' Hot Cheetos







3. Texas -- Steak cooked well done

4. California -- Chick-fil-A







5. Arizona -- Kombucha







6. Maryland -- Corner piece of a brownie







7. Idaho -- Dim sum







8. Oklahoma -- Veggie burgers







9. Virginia -- Cottage cheese







10. Florida -- Licorice







11. Ohio -- Pesto







12. Pennsylvania -- Chai lattes







13. North Dakota -- Tapas







14. South Dakota -- Expensive cheese plates

15. North Carolina -- Pizza dabbed with a napkin

16. South Carolina -- Matcha tea







17. New Jersey -- Gas station wine

18. Tennessee -- Foraged food







19. Illinois -- String cheese eaten by biting into it







20. Indiana -- Charcuterie







21. Michigan -- Cold pizza

22. New York -- Ranch on pizza

23. Maine -- Asian fusion

24. New Hampshire -- Expensive cocktails

25. Massachusetts -- Mayonnaise on fries

26. Alaska -- Voss water







27. Georgia -- Tuna salad







28. Mississippi -- Sour cream







29. Hawaii -- Coke







30. Rhode Island -- Capers







31. Missouri -- The last bite of a hot dog







32. Washington -- Keurig K-cups







33. New Mexico -- Chicken nuggets







34. Wisconsin -- Lunchables







35. Connecticut -- Canned food







36. Arkansas -- Cilantro







37. Delaware -- Hawaiian pizza

38. Oregon -- Fast food

39. Iowa -- Quinoa







40. West Virginia -- Tofu







41. Kansas -- Shellfish







42. Kentucky -- Hummus







43. Minnesota -- Beans







44. Montana -- Pumpkin spice anything

45. Nebraska -- Chili peppers







46. Nevada -- La Croix

47. Vermont -- Spray cheese







48. Alabama -- Chipotle







49. Wyoming -- Gluten-free anything







50. Louisiana -- Cookies with raisins







(via Business Insider)

You can check out the full food map here. Do you agree with your state's results? Be sure to sound off in the comments.