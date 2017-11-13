Dating App Reveals America's Most Hated Foods By State, And They're Oddly Specific

Most dating apps aim to pair you with people who like the same things you do. That's where this particular app differs from the rest.
Launched in February, Hater boasts itself as being "the first dating app that matches people on the things they hate." Like with Tinder, uses can swipe to answer whether they're interested in a large variety of topics, but they have four directions instead of two -- down to hate, up to love, left to dislike, and right to like.
Since it came out, Hater's been able to use this data to create maps of what people across the U.S. hate the most, including what we eat. Here are the 50 most hated foods and drinks in each state, and they're surprisingly specific.
1. Utah -- Balsamic vinegar
2. Colorado -- Flamin' Hot Cheetos
3. Texas -- Steak cooked well done
4. California -- Chick-fil-A
5. Arizona -- Kombucha
6. Maryland -- Corner piece of a brownie
7. Idaho -- Dim sum
8. Oklahoma -- Veggie burgers
9. Virginia -- Cottage cheese
10. Florida -- Licorice
11. Ohio -- Pesto
12. Pennsylvania -- Chai lattes
13. North Dakota -- Tapas
14. South Dakota -- Expensive cheese plates
15. North Carolina -- Pizza dabbed with a napkin
16. South Carolina -- Matcha tea
17. New Jersey -- Gas station wine
18. Tennessee -- Foraged food
19. Illinois -- String cheese eaten by biting into it
20. Indiana -- Charcuterie
21. Michigan -- Cold pizza
22. New York -- Ranch on pizza
23. Maine -- Asian fusion
24. New Hampshire -- Expensive cocktails
25. Massachusetts -- Mayonnaise on fries
26. Alaska -- Voss water
27. Georgia -- Tuna salad
28. Mississippi -- Sour cream
29. Hawaii -- Coke
30. Rhode Island -- Capers
31. Missouri -- The last bite of a hot dog
32. Washington -- Keurig K-cups
33. New Mexico -- Chicken nuggets
34. Wisconsin -- Lunchables
35. Connecticut -- Canned food
36. Arkansas -- Cilantro
37. Delaware -- Hawaiian pizza
38. Oregon -- Fast food
39. Iowa -- Quinoa
40. West Virginia -- Tofu
41. Kansas -- Shellfish
42. Kentucky -- Hummus
43. Minnesota -- Beans
44. Montana -- Pumpkin spice anything
45. Nebraska -- Chili peppers
46. Nevada -- La Croix
47. Vermont -- Spray cheese
48. Alabama -- Chipotle
49. Wyoming -- Gluten-free anything
50. Louisiana -- Cookies with raisins
(via Business Insider)