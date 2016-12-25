Ad Blocker Detected

Static Electricity Is Such An Annoying Problem In The Winter -- Here's How To Fix It

DECEMBER 25, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Though I like winter, I'm definitely not a fan of my hair refusing to stay down or my clothes sticking together because of static electricity.

There's just something about that electrical pull causing my pants to plaster themselves onto my legs that makes me want to cringe really hard. Maybe it's the uncomfortable, clingy feeling, or getting shocked when I try pulling them away from my skin -- either way, it's a serious pain that I hate having to deal with.

If you despise static cling as much as I do, there's no need to feel frustrated anymore! Here are 13 ways you'll finally be able to get rid of it.

1. Dry air contributes to static buildup, so getting a humidifier for your home can help prevent it.

Flickr / Dolapo Falola

2. Wear more cotton clothes, as this material doesn't generate as much electricity as others.

Flickr / Byron Villegas

3. Rubber-soled shoes can generate a lot of static electricity, so try switching to leather-soled kicks for the winter.

Flickr / William J Sisti

4. If your clothes won't stop sticking, rub a small layer of lotion in the problem area on your clothing to make the static go away.

Flickr / Shawn Campbell

If one piece of clothing is sticking to the other, apply the lotion to the bottom piece. If the item is sticking to your skin, rub lotion on yourself to stop the stick.

5. Hair spray is another great way to stop the static. Just spray a little on the inside of your clothing.

6. If you toss a damp washcloth into your dryer load a few minutes before it finishes, the moisture will help remove the static.

Flickr / Joanna Poe

7. Add a ball of aluminum foil, wool yarn, or even just a tennis ball to your dryer loads for a reduction in clingy clothing.

8. You can also run dryer sheets over your clothes and hair to dispel the electric charge.

Flickr / trenttsd

Reuse them many times.

9. Use a squirt bottle to mist your clothes with a little water to give them more moisture.

10. Attach a safety pin to your clothes or just pin it to a small item of clothing in your dryer load to get a lot less static.

11. To make those clothes stop clinging, run the long end of a wire hanger over them.

Flickr / Saim

12. When getting out of your car, you can avoid getting shocked by touching your key to the door. The electricity will discharge through it.

13. If you run a carbon fiber brush over your clothes, the metal bristles will lessen the effects of static electricity.

Now you never have to let that pesky static cling ruin your winter days ever again! SHARE with your friends and family so they don't have to deal with it either.

