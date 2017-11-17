On This Man's 60th Birthday, He Got A Gift That Left Him Speechless And In Tears

Step-parents get a bad rap, but the truth is that most of them care about their step-kids so much.

It's a hard position to be in, to walk into an already set family dynamic. And sometimes new step-kids act out because changes of this magnitude are hard for anyone to deal with. The benefits that can come from a relationship between these new family members can last a lifetime, though.

Just ask Joel, whose wife told his moving story to Love What Matters.

She writes:

Dave came into my husband, Joel’s, life when he was around 10 years old. Dave married Joel’s mom, who had five sons. That is a pretty admirable undertaking! Through his teen years, Joel gave his mom and step dad quite a bit of trouble and tested Dave at every opportunity. Through it all, Dave remained there for his family—leading by his loving, strong, and wise example. When Joel became an adult, his relationship with Dave grew stronger—to the point where Joel asked Dave to be his Best Man at our wedding in 1997. When Joel and I started our family, Dave became 'Papa' and has been a phenomenal grandpa to our four kids. Dave was never able to have biological children of his own, but has been the most amazing husband and father for 30 years now. Joel had been wanting to ask Dave to adopt him for a long time; and we thought that Dave’s 60th Birthday would be the perfect opportunity to ask him. Joel plans to legally change his name to Joel Oliver Skaggs Glenn, so that his name reflects both family lines. It was such a beautiful moment! We are blessed to have such a wonderful family.

The entire heartwarming moment was caught on video, and you are definitely going to need a tissue.

That's what family is all about. Congratulations to these guys on making this adoption official!