He Was In The Back Of A Truck -- What He Did When They Drove Over A Bridge Is Insane

MARCH 10, 2017
OMG

If you spend any time at all online, you've probably seen your fair share of crazy stunts.

From terrifying base jumping feats to gory animal encounters, you can find just about anything on the internet if you want to make your skin crawl. And if that's what you're after, the stunt notorious daredevil Steve-O just pulled on a bridge will definitely deliver.

After putting a trampoline in the bed of a truck, he and his buddies drove over a bridge. Because he's willing to do just about anything, Steve-O launched himself off the trampoline and straight over the edge.

You'll wince when you hear him hit the water.

video-player-present

That seriously had to hurt. Be sure to share this with the thrill seekers in your life, and if you can't get enough of the insanity, be sure to check out Steve-O on YouTube. There's way more where that came from. Trust me.

