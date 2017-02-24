Ad Blocker Detected

She Prayed She Was Wrong, But This Mom Knew She'd Never See Her Baby Grow Up

FEBRUARY 24, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Nobody can deny that being a parent is seriously hard work.

No matter how much you love them, dealing with screaming and misbehaving children is sometimes the last thing you want to do after working all day or not getting enough sleep. However, what one mom recently wrote about her baby would make any parent want to hold their child and never let go.

Natalie Morgan was getting ready to meet her unborn daughter in 2015 when her worst nightmare became a heartbreaking reality. She has an important message to share with other parents, so we'll let her tell it in her own words.

"There will be sleepless nights, multiple diaper changes in a matter of minutes, spit up in your hair, pee on your shirt, and poop in your hands, and again -- so much screaming from the baby, and probably from you as well. Every time that happens, every time you feel frustrated and want to run away, please remember my story."

Facebook / Natalie Morgan

“My sweet, sweet Eleanor Josephine was born sleeping September 11th. I went to bed the night of the 10th and she was kicking away. I woke up, and she wasn't. I couldn't find the heartbeat on the home doppler. I knew. I just knew. I didn't want to know...I wanted to be mistaken, but I knew. “

Facebook / Natalie Morgan

"We went to Labor and Delivery immediately, praying the whole way there. They tried the doppler -- nothing. Before they put the ultrasound wand on me, they ran the heartbeat monitor over my belly -- nothing. My heart was sinking fast, and I remember thinking 'This can't be happening...this is just a dream...this can't be happening...They'll find something on the ultrasound...just *something*.' But these were feeble hopes, because again, I knew."

Facebook / Natalie Morgan

