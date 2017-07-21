After Sharing Her Photo Online, She Was Stunned To See How Somebody Used It

Most of us know that sharing revealing photos of our bodies with others is a risky move, especially if we don't know the person very well.
Sadly, revenge porn is posted on various sites all the time, ruining reputations and humiliating the victims. What happened to this woman, however, shows that even regular photos of us fully clothed aren't always safe to share online because strangers or angry former friends may try to use them against us.
On July 17, the woman learned from her cousin that this photo of her was on the site Imgur and had reached the front page. She hadn't been the one to post it.
The person who did post it, though, used her photo to pretend to be a recovering addict -- something she says she definitely isn't. She still doesn't know who was responsible, but she thinks it may be a former friend or a Tinder match who turned out to be a jerk.
(via BoredPanda)