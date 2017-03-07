Her Wind Chimes Were Stolen, And The Reason Why Broke Her Heart In Two

Washington State woman Chrissy Reitz didn't think much of the butterfly wind chimes hanging by her window.

Until they were gone, that is. She noticed one day that they'd been taken and not long after, she found a note and a $5 bill. What she saw when she opened it up absolutely crushed her. The note, written by a little by named Jake, spoke of a horrible loss that no young child should have to experience.

"I am sorry that we stole your wind chimes," he writes. "Our mom died and liked butterflies so my sister took it and put it by our window. I am sorry this is only money I have. Please do not be mad."

Obviously, the surprised recipient was far from angry. In fact, all she wants to do now is find the sweet little boy who tried to pay her back so she can return his money.

"It wasn’t an expensive wind chime," Reitz explained to Inside Edition. "I was five when my mom passed away and my little sister was three. I know what it feels like to protect a younger sibling after that."

All that matters is that he and his sister do their best to cope. Reitz's heart was happy just to know that he was willing to do the right thing even when times were hard. Be sure to share this powerful story with friends and family to remind them to cherish every moment.