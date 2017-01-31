Ad Blocker Detected

Body Paint Creates A Gut-Churning Illusion You'll Never Forget

JANUARY 31, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Body painting is an art form that is totally underappreciated.

Thanks to the weekend that I binge-watched every episode of Skin Wars, I know how difficult it is to create an illusion using just makeup and paint. Even harder than painting an intricate design, making a body completely disappear into a background is one of the trickiest things for an artist to master. Add if you're using yourself as the model, well, it's nearly impossible.

But talented body painter Mirjana Kika Milosevic has done all of that, and she's taking the idea of your stomach being in knots to a whole new level.

Check out each step of the amazing (but kind of creepy) transformation below.

I would love to be able to paint like that! Let us know in the comments what you'd like to see this artist tackle next, and be sure to share her incredible illusion with your friends.

