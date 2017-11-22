All Aboard The Fail Boat! Bus Pulls In Front Of Demolition Camera At The Wrong Moment

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In the realm of live television, if something can go wrong, chances are it probably will.

As the Georgia Dome was set to be demolished, the Weather Channel saw the event as something viewers would enjoy. Unfortunately, at the very moment the building went up in smoke, the live footage of the event was compromised by an untimely city bus. Thanks to a stoplight at the top of the hill, viewers were treated to a nice shot of the bus with smoke and debris shooting up in the background.

By the time the light had turned green, the demolition was complete and the Weather Channel's live exclusive was nothing more than an epic fail.

video-player-present

I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wrong time ... this happened (via @ajc): pic.twitter.com/LA0cXpC7oX — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) November 20, 2017

Watching this video, I can't help thinking that this bus is a metaphor for my life. Always at the wrong place at the wrong time, a day late and a dollar short. Hey, at least it makes for a hilarious fail!