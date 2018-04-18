People Have A Lot Of Theories About The Man In The Stormy Daniels Police Sketch

On Tuesday, April 17, Stormy Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, appeared on the "The View," unveiling a police sketch of a man Daniels claims threatened her.

The unidentified man had allegedly approached Daniels and her baby daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot back in 2011, demanding that she "leave Trump alone" and keep quiet about their alleged affair. Now Aventatti is asking to public for help in making a positive identification on the man and for people to send all leads to idthethug@gmail.com. And while we may have no idea who he is yet, Twitter users definitely have a few ideas.

Avenatti has announced a $100,000 reward for anyone with information on the man's identity...

NEW: Stormy Daniels and her attorney @MichaelAvenatti reveal a sketch of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/21sZP5rELw — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

...and people on Twitter have stepped up to the plate with some hilarious (and oddly uncanny) guesses. Check out some of the celebrity resemblances to the sketch below.

Check for a golden hand pic.twitter.com/TKIxYyiIuj — Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) April 17, 2018

I can't believe a young willem defoe was the one who threatened stormy daniels pic.twitter.com/gjVzhFwlIn — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Like... don’t even try to tell me that’s not Tom Brady in Stormy’s sketch 😂 pic.twitter.com/3cqV0pu5AW — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018

There was a dark side to Richard Linklater's leisurely Boyhood shooting schedule. pic.twitter.com/5JErJdcYyE — appetizer sampler entrée™ (@TimDuffy) April 17, 2018

What the Person Who You Think Is the Stormy Daniels Harasser Says About You. pic.twitter.com/j5Xw8CsUxm — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 17, 2018

Why would Jon Bon Jovi threaten Stormy Daniels?? pic.twitter.com/qQ5KM0ZJ2T — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕟 (@NicCageMatch) April 17, 2018

This OJ shit getting outta hand pic.twitter.com/WUBc8hsMYe — Myka Fox Ⓜ️ (@MykaFox) April 17, 2018

"Suspect has Matt Damon's face and Ben Affleck's lack of boundaries." pic.twitter.com/QmXF9r30gH — Lady Parts Justice (@LadyPJustice) April 17, 2018

Here's the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels says threatened her several years ago over Trump claims, but I have an alibi for that day. pic.twitter.com/2uBAoo85BP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 17, 2018

