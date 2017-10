Tree surgery can be pretty dangerous business if you aren't careful about what you're doing.

That's why it's so important to not only make sure you have a sturdy ladder and proper safety equipment -- which are both things this guy apparently decided to skip out on. Not only did he climb a poorly made and unstable-looking ladder to the branch he was trying to cut off, but he didn't wear a harness either.

Despite all this, however, he probably would have been fine -- if not for the amputated branch smashing into the flimsy ladder, leaving him stranded.

He's lucky that other people were there with him. Who knows how long he would have been in that tree before someone came to his rescue?