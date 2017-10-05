Ad Blocker Detected

They Tried To Pay For Their Kid's Party. What A Waitress Said Brought Mom To Tears.

OCTOBER 5, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

There's no denying that the world we live in can be cruel, but every once in a while, a kind stranger comes along and renews our faith in humanity.

Jolie Welling and her family recently came to this realization when they took her daughter, Sofia, out to an Applebee's restaurant in Washington, Pennsylvania. When a waitress approached their table and made an announcement, the party of 16 began tearing up.

It was Sofia's sixth birthday, so they spared no expense on appetizers, drinks, and full-course meals, although they brought their own desserts.

YouTube / WTAE-TV Pittsburgh

But when it was nearing time to pay their tab, a waitress told them that a total stranger had paid for their entire meal.

YouTube / WTAE-TV Pittsburgh

Now the family plans on paying it forward the next chance they get. Learn more about this heartwarming story below.

video-player-present

(via WTAE Pittsburgh)

The stranger's identify may never be known, but here's hoping that their one sweet act of kindness starts a chain reaction of good deeds!

