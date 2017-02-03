Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

One out of every 10 babies is born prematurely in the United States.

Giving birth to a premature child is enough to make any first-time parent’s anxiety levels go through the roof. In most cases, premature babies can be born up to two months early and still remain perfectly healthy, however, this isn’t always a guarantee. Some common complications of delivering your son or daughter prematurely can include anemia, jaundice, or a slew of heart and respiratory problems.

For one happy couple in the U.K., the premature birth of their son wasn’t the problem. It was what they discovered on his right eyelid that caused them to panic.

Baby Oliver Francis had to spend a few additional days in the hospital after his mother, Tasha, gave birth to the boy more than nine weeks early.

During his time in the hospital, he began to grow a large, red bump over his right eye.

Doctors were quick to determine that the newborn was developing a capillary hemangioma, or as it is sometimes referred to, a “strawberry birthmark." This rare form of hemangioma is a benign tumor that is likely to appear within the first six months of birth.

The medical staff at the hospital informed Tasha and her husband that they were not concerned about Oliver’s tumor because in most cases, they tend to decrease in size and completely disappear within a year.

When the tiny child’s tumor began to grow in size, however, Oliver’s parents decided it was best to have a second opinion.

Oliver was given a prescription, but it didn’t seem to help at all. Instead it caused him to have serious nosebleeds.

After researching online, Tasha came across the Little Baby Face Foundation, a New York-based non-profit which specializes in treating children.

The couple flew more than 3,000 miles to talk with doctors from the foundation about having the tumor removed. Two days after arriving in New York, doctors were able to successfully remove the mass.

While the original doctors stand firm to their decision not to intervene, those working for the non-profit informed Oliver’s parents that had he not had surgery when he did, he might have lost his eyesight.

The Little Baby Face Foundation covers all medical costs for children in their care. Share this story and donate to a cause that does such wonderful work for babies in need.