Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Dog Peed On A Man And He Tried To Kick It. Their Story Has An Unexpected Ending

OCTOBER 26, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Stray dogs are really prevalent in some cities around the world.

When it comes to interacting with humans, they're usually looking for food. Otherwise they try to stay out of our way so they don't wind up hurt or captured. It's a rough life out there on the street for our canine friends.

When one dog decided to do something totally gross, people saw the worst in his reaction. The reality is much sweeter.

Heinze Sanchez was sitting on his phone when the pup walked up, sniffed him, and peed on his back.

Heinze Sanchez was sitting on his phone when the pup walked up, sniffed him, and peed on his back.

Olhar Animal via Facebook

He was not happy at all, and he kicked at the dog to tell it to scram. People were upset he did this, but he made very clear he didn't intend to hurt the dog, just shoo him away.

video-player-present

Rumble

In fact, he even came back later that day to find the dog who made such a mess. Sanchez named him Enzo and took him home.

In fact, he even came back later that day to find the dog who made such a mess. Sanchez named him Enzo and took him home.

Olhar Animal via Facebook

“He’s quite docile, stays close to me, cries when I have to leave home. He made a bit of a mess in my neighbor’s home, but he’s a good dog,” he told the Brazilian TV channel, Globo.

&ldquo;He&rsquo;s quite docile, stays close to me, cries when I have to leave home. He made a bit of a mess in my neighbor&rsquo;s home, but he&rsquo;s a good dog,&rdquo; he told the Brazilian TV channel, <a href="https://extra.globo.com/noticias/animais/cachorro-faz-xixi-nas-costas-de-rapaz-e-adotado-por-ele-no-rio-rv1-1-21952069.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Globo</a>.

Olhar Animal via Facebook

This story could have ended much differently, but it's a happy ending after all for Enzo!

This story could have ended much differently, but it's a happy ending after all for Enzo!

Olhar Animal via Facebook

(via Olhar Animal)

What would you do if something like this happened while you were minding your own business? Let us know in the comments.

Trending Now

Artist's Cute (And Hilarious) Illustrations Perfectly Capture Life With His Wife

Trending Now

Mom Has Toddler Hilariously Recreate His Model Uncle's Smoldering Poses

Load another article