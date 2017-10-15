This Pup Was Living Alone On The Streets Of Greece Until Travelers Changed His Life

If you were to meet Spud the dog, you'd definitely agree that he's living his best life.

But that wasn't always the case for this sweet pup. While he lives with his mom in the U.K., he started life out just trying to survive as a stray in Greece. But thanks to some travelers who came across the little guy on vacation, he's got a home and a family who adores him now.

After Spud's owner, Tori, started fostering him, it didn't take long for her to realize that she couldn't live without her furry buddy.







That's why she decided to adopt him, and she's been having a blast just being with him, traveling with him...







...and even capturing his likeness in her beautiful art.







Because of the people who found him in Greece, Spud will never have to worry about living on the streets again. Here's how his story began.

video-player-present

What an amazingly happy ending for everyone involved. It's as if the trip to Greece was meant to happen so Spud could have a better life.