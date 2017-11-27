Ad Blocker Detected

Epic Tale Follows Man As He Befriends An Affectionate Street Cat, And It's Everything

NOVEMBER 27, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
There are so many stray animals out there who need homes.

Animal shelters and animal control do the best job they can of rounding up animals who spend their lives scavenging and wandering the streets. They take them to the veterinarian, nurse them back to health, and have volunteers give them love and attention while they wait for their perfect pet parent to come along. But despite these best efforts, some animals unfortunately are still resigned to wandering around without a home.

When one man went out walking one night, he never could have predicted how his life would change, all because a tiny kitten decided to follow him home.

Connor Manning was minding his own business when a street cat approached him looking for some love.

Twitter / @AConnorManning

He took some pictures and posted them to <a href="https://twitter.com/AConnorManning/status/905267996284694528" target="_blank">Twitter</a>, saying the kitty was "the most affectionate street cat."

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

Twitter / @AConnorManning

(via BoredPanda)

Can't get enough of this story? You should totally read the whole thread on Twitter. It's so great to see such a beautiful cat find herself a loving home. I guess it's true: you really can choose your family!

