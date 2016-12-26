Ad Blocker Detected

This Person Parked Illegally...And Now Knows What Instant Karma Feels Like

DECEMBER 26, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
Karma always smells so sweet...unless it comes in the form of actual garbage.

One street sweeper in China decided to show an illegally parked driver that there are consequences for leaving your car where you're not supposed to. CCTV footage shows the passive-aggressive worker surrounding the black vehicle with more than 42 full trash cans, giving the driver a taste of street justice.

I can only imagine what the expression on the driver's face was when they discovered that their vehicle was right in the middle of a man-made dump.

But that's not the only example of instant parking karma...this person got theirs in Portland, Maine, when they took up more than one spot at the store.

