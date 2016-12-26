Karma always smells so sweet...unless it comes in the form of actual garbage.
One street sweeper in China decided to show an illegally parked driver that there are consequences for leaving your car where you're not supposed to. CCTV footage shows the passive-aggressive worker surrounding the black vehicle with more than 42 full trash cans, giving the driver a taste of street justice.
I can only imagine what the expression on the driver's face was when they discovered that their vehicle was right in the middle of a man-made dump.
