Police officers never know what their next call will be. On any given day, they might chase down a speeding car, stop a burglary, investigate a homicide, or even rescue a pet.

In his 34 years on the force, Deputy Mike Scott had never seen anything quite like the predicament of Bella the cat. After receiving a call that an animal was stuck, Scott quickly rushed over to Autumnview neighborhood in Gonzales, Louisiana. There, a team of neighbors and construction workers desperately tried to save a kitty trapped in a garage door to no avail.

Incredibly, Bella the cat had gotten stuck between the garage door and frame molding.

The homeowner also reported that a recent flood had devastated much of the neighborhood. As a result, the neighbors had grown closer than ever. Looking out for each other's kids and pets has become second nature.

After several hours, neighbors, construction workers, and the kind cop were finally able to remove the cat. Deputy Scott explained, "The neighbors were very helpful as we cautiously removed the upper frame molding that allowed some space for us to remove the cat. With a joint effort with neighbors, we were able to remove the cat alive.”

Unbelievably, Bella didn't sustain any injuries! Deputy Scott said:

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer. After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”

It goes to show that neighbors are some of the best friends a person can have!