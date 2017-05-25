As a person who is probably meant to be in her eighties rather than her twenties, I'll admit that I love turning subtitles on for all of my Netflix shows.

I can't tell you how frustrating it is to be deafened during one scene and then unable to hear a conversation in the next without adjusting the volume in between, so I prefer to have some helpful backup text for anything I happen to miss. That said, subtitles don't always get it right. It's usually just a slight difference in what's said and actually written out, but in this Swedish TV station's case, the contrast was absolutely hilarious.

Someone at the station messed up pretty royally, because instead of transcribing a political debate being covered, they accidentally put up subtitles from a children’s TV show -- which nobody can deny made it a million times more entertaining.

To start things off, Sweden’s Minister for the Environment, who is apparently an extraterrestrial being, welcomed someone in attendance.







She also deemed it completely necessary to inform everyone of the footwear she owns.







Though she apparently requires assistance from her toys in choosing which to wear.