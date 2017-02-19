Ad Blocker Detected

He Stood In A Subway Station, And When He Opened His Mouth, My Jaw Dropped

FEBRUARY 19, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
It never ceases to amaze me just how much talent many street performers have.

Perhaps it's because I grew up in a music-loving family, but whenever I take a trip to a city with a subway and head underground, I can’t help but stop and enjoy the numerous buskers that I encounter. Most people pass them by without even acknowledging their existence, but I guarantee that if they heard Mike Yung, they'd be in awe of his booming, soulful voice.

But don’t take my word for it! Check out this subway sensation’s cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come" in the video below.

How is it possible that Yung isn’t famous by now? If you’re a fan of his amazing singing, make sure to share this your with family and friends!

