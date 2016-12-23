Say What You Want About Internet Fame But One Kid's Viral Photo Saved His Dad's Life

If you spend much time online, you've probably seen "success kid." In 2010, a photo of a baby with a balled-up fist went viral and has since inspired countless memes. But who is he in real life?
The so-called "success kid," aka Sammy Griner, is now 10 years old. He's been called the "face that launched a million memes," but despite his internet fame, Sammy's just a regular kid. He's never had any interest in pursuing the limelight. That is, until his famous face gave him the opportunity to save his father's life.
One year before Sammy's photo went viral, his father, Justin Griner, suffered total kidney failure. From that day forward, Justin was on dialysis, but in 2012, doctors gave the family some startling news. Justin needed a kidney transplant.
The family had no way to pay for the expensive surgery. To raise funds, Sammy's mom, Laney, set up a GoFundMe page. She didn't mention that her son was "success kid," but it didn't take long for people to recognize his familiar face.
In just three days, the family raised over $100,000. Everyone wanted to contribute to the little boy whose image was so familiar, it was almost like they really knew him.
Even though Sammy's fame saved his father's life, he has refused TV appearances. He said, "I don't want to be shown on TV unless it's just like the picture. I'm really happy that I'm famous because I'm glad that people like it. I'm glad it makes people happy when they're sad. I'm also really happy that I still have a dad."
To learn more about how "success kid" contributed to his father's life-saving surgery, check out the video below.
