One aspect of being a first responder that isn't often talked about is dealing with mental health crises.

EMTs, police officers, and firefighters are trained to help those who want to hurt themselves or are suicidal. It's an incredibly difficult and necessary part of the job. One heroic team of firefighters in China was caught on camera saving a man who intended to jump from the roof of a 30-story shopping mall.

The heartbroken man had been having relationship problems and was beating himself with a crowbar before the shocking rescue.

Here's hoping the rescued man gets the help he needs.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Counselors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.