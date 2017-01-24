Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It's hard to know what's going on inside other people's minds, even the people closest to us.

Those we love can be suffering and we may never know the extent of their pain. For new mothers, dealing with postpartum depression (PPD) can be a confusing and lonely time. According to Postpartum Progress, between 11 and 20 percent of women who give birth experience symptoms of PPD and many don't tell anyone about their experiences. In fact, only 15 percent of those suffering with PPD ever receive professional help.

One new mother who suffered from postpartum depression was Flo Leung. Her story ended in tragedy, but her husband wants to share what she went through in hopes of helping others.

Flo (short for Florence) was a beautiful woman who seemed to have everything going for her in life.

She and her husband, Kim Chen, loved each other and were excited to start a family together.

Two months after their son was born, Flo disappeared from their home without telling anyone where she was going.

It took another month for police to find her body and conclude she had taken her own life.

Kim is struggling through each day without his wife, but he wants to bring attention to the dangers of postpartum depression.

He writes on the Facebook page in memory of Flo, "For all the new moms experiencing low mood or anxiety, please seek help and talk about your feelings. You are not alone. You are not a bad mother."

Kim also posts about the good times they had together and is stunningly honest about his daily pain.

He writes, "As the initial shock and emotional numbness slowly subsides, I'm experiencing more flashbacks of memories from our six-and-a-half years of happiness, and for now these memories tend to trigger pain and intense longing."

Kim is surrounded by friends and family who are helping to care for his young son, who will tragically grow up without his mother.

I'm so thankful he's sharing his wife's story. Reaching out for help with postpartum depression is not shameful. SHARE this story with others to raise awareness about this important issue.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.