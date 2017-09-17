This Gorgeous Kitty Has Probably Seen More Places Than Most Of Us Ever Will

Wouldn't it be nice if you could quit your job, spend most of your time traveling, and not have to worry about money at all? That'd be living the dream, which is exactly what this kitty does.
Suki is a stunning Bengal cat from Canada whose life is chock-full of adventure. Most cats stay home with pet sitters while their owners are out of town, but Suki is always by her favorite human's side to experience all the wonders the world has to offer.
What's special about Suki is that she doesn't mind car rides...
...or even canoes.
In fact, she even seems to enjoy being this close to water!
But really, who could blame her with destinations this stunning?
Not only are the places she visits gorgeous, but Suki is as well.
It may have a little to do with the fact that her mom brightens up the color of her eyes with editing software...
...but even without the touch ups, she'd still make already magical places look even more so.
There's no question that this kitty is living her best life.
(via BoredPanda)