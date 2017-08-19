Summer's Almost Over, So Give Your Garden One Last Hurrah With These 16 Recipes

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

One of my fondest summer memories from when I was little was helping my mother and grandfather tend to the garden.

I would spend almost every day of my summer vacation watering and picking everything from zucchini and tomatoes, to cucumbers and yellow squash. And while most people would argue that you can get the same fresh produce at a farmer’s market without all the work, there’s just something rewarding about feasting on the fruits (and veggies) of your labor.

But with summer quickly coming to a close, there’s only a few weeks left to enjoy your home-grown produce. Get the most of all those fresh zucchini, cucumbers, and tomatoes with these 16 delicious recipes.

1. In the pinch for a quick and easy side dish? This Zucchini Tomato Gratin is the perfect accompaniment.







2. Now you can enjoy the delicious flavors of chicken wings in a healthy zucchini dish with Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats.







3. Nothing says summer like a nice cold glass of lemonade. Add cucumbers to the mix and you've got yourself a refreshing drink that doubles as a juice cleanse.







4. This Heirloom Tomato Galette is sure to bring a dash of color to your dinner table.







5. Zucchini lasagna is a fit and fresh way to cut out the carbs while still enjoying this classic Italian dish.







6. Zucchini bread was a summer tradition in my house. But did you know you can make a deliciously sweet bread using cucumbers as well?







7. Chicken Zucchini Poppers are an excellent way to start off any dinner party, and they're gluten free, too!







8. Zucchini bread isn't the only scrumptious dessert you can make with this summer garden staple. Kick off the end of summer right with a cookie recipe the whole family will enjoy.







9. Spice up tonight's dinner with a Spicy Thai Cucumber Salad.







10. How do you make a home-cooked meatloaf even better? This Tomato Basil Turkey Meatloaf should do the trick!







11. When it comes to summer vegetables, the soup options are endless. But one of my all-time favorites is this deliciously fresh Corn-Zucchini Chowder.







12. You can stuff tomatoes with just about anything. But to help kick up the heat on your classic tuna-stuffed tomatoes, be sure to add a hint of jalapeño.







13. Ditch the pasta for your classic Rollatini recipe and use a fresh vegetable like zucchini instead.







14. And for the fish lovers out there, there's a yummy cucumber-dill sauce that tastes as great as it looks atop a nicely cooked fillet of salmon.







15. Most casserole recipes bury the good stuff underneath a pile of sauce, but this Tomato Eggplant Zucchini Bake makes your summer veggies the stars of the dish.







16. Use some of that fresh zucchini to create an awesome pie that's delicious and totally filling.







Do you have a garden at home? And if you do, which of these will you try out? That veggie bake is calling my name.