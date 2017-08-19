Ad Blocker Detected

Summer's Almost Over, So Give Your Garden One Last Hurrah With These 16 Recipes

AUGUST 19, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
One of my fondest summer memories from when I was little was helping my mother and grandfather tend to the garden.

I would spend almost every day of my summer vacation watering and picking everything from zucchini and tomatoes, to cucumbers and yellow squash. And while most people would argue that you can get the same fresh produce at a farmer’s market without all the work, there’s just something rewarding about feasting on the fruits (and veggies) of your labor.

But with summer quickly coming to a close, there’s only a few weeks left to enjoy your home-grown produce. Get the most of all those fresh zucchini, cucumbers, and tomatoes with these 16 delicious recipes.

1. In the pinch for a quick and easy side dish? This Zucchini Tomato Gratin is the perfect accompaniment.

In the pinch for a quick and easy side dish? This <a href="http://www.karenskitchenstories.com/2012/08/zucchini-tomato-gratin.html" target="_blank">Zucchini Tomato Gratin</a> is the perfect accompaniment.

Karen's Kitchen Stories

2. Now you can enjoy the delicious flavors of chicken wings in a healthy zucchini dish with Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats.

Now you can enjoy the delicious flavors of chicken wings in a healthy zucchini dish with <a href="http://www.thewholesomedish.com/buffalo-chicken-zucchini-boats/" target="_blank">Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats</a>.

The Wholesome Dish

3. Nothing says summer like a nice cold glass of lemonade. Add cucumbers to the mix and you've got yourself a refreshing drink that doubles as a juice cleanse.

Nothing says summer like a nice cold glass of lemonade. Add cucumbers to the mix and you've got yourself a refreshing drink that doubles as a <a href="http://skinnyms.com/cleansing-cucumber-lemonade-recipe/" target="_blank">juice cleanse</a>.

Skinny Ms.

4. This Heirloom Tomato Galette is sure to bring a dash of color to your dinner table.

This <a href="http://www.wrytoasteats.com/heirloom-tomato-galette-w-honeyed-goat-cheese-caramelized-shallots-fresh-thyme/" target="_blank">Heirloom Tomato Galette</a> is sure to bring a dash of color to your dinner table.

Wry Toast

5. Zucchini lasagna is a fit and fresh way to cut out the carbs while still enjoying this classic Italian dish.

<a href="https://memeinge.com/blog/zucchini-lasagna/#_a5y_p=6417349" target="_blank">Zucchini lasagna</a> is a fit and fresh way to cut out the carbs while still enjoying this classic Italian dish.

Living Well Kitchen

6. Zucchini bread was a summer tradition in my house. But did you know you can make a deliciously sweet bread using cucumbers as well?

Zucchini bread was a summer tradition in my house. But did you know you can make a deliciously <a href="http://brooklynfarmgirl.com/2016/08/09/sugar-glazed-cucumber-bread/" target="_blank">sweet bread</a> using cucumbers as well?

Brooklyn Farm Girl

7. Chicken Zucchini Poppers are an excellent way to start off any dinner party, and they're gluten free, too!

<a href="https://www.onelovelylife.com/chicken-zucchini-poppers-gf-df/" target="_blank">Chicken Zucchini Poppers</a> are an excellent way to start off any dinner party, and they're gluten free, too!

One Lovely Life

8. Zucchini bread isn't the only scrumptious dessert you can make with this summer garden staple. Kick off the end of summer right with a cookie recipe the whole family will enjoy.

Zucchini bread isn't the only scrumptious dessert you can make with this summer garden staple. Kick off the end of summer right with a <a href="https://www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/zucchini-coconut-chocolate-chip-cookies/" target="_blank">cookie recipe</a> the whole family will enjoy.

Two Peas and Their Pod

9. Spice up tonight's dinner with a Spicy Thai Cucumber Salad.

Spice up tonight's dinner with a <a href="http://onelittleproject.com/spicy-thai-cucumber-salad/" target="_blank">Spicy Thai Cucumber Salad</a>.

One Little Project

10. How do you make a home-cooked meatloaf even better? This Tomato Basil Turkey Meatloaf should do the trick!

How do you make a home-cooked meatloaf even better? This <a href="http://littlebitsof.com/2017/03/tomato-basil-turkey-meatloaf/" target="_blank">Tomato Basil Turkey Meatloaf</a> should do the trick!

Little Bits Of

11. When it comes to summer vegetables, the soup options are endless. But one of my all-time favorites is this deliciously fresh Corn-Zucchini Chowder.

When it comes to summer vegetables, the soup options are endless. But one of my all-time favorites is this deliciously fresh <a href="http://littlespicejar.com/fresh-corn-zucchini-chowder/" target="_blank">Corn-Zucchini Chowder</a>.

Little Spice Jar

12. You can stuff tomatoes with just about anything. But to help kick up the heat on your classic tuna-stuffed tomatoes, be sure to add a hint of jalapeño.

You can stuff tomatoes with just about anything. But to help kick up the heat on your classic <a href="https://www.honeyandbirch.com/jalapeno-tuna-stuffed-tomato-recipe/" target="_blank">tuna-stuffed tomatoes</a>, be sure to add a hint of jalape&ntilde;o.

Honey and Birch

13. Ditch the pasta for your classic Rollatini recipe and use a fresh vegetable like zucchini instead.

Ditch the pasta for your classic <a href="http://www.skinnytaste.com/zucchini-rollatini/" target="_blank">Rollatini</a> recipe and use a fresh vegetable like zucchini instead.

Skinny Taste

14. And for the fish lovers out there, there's a yummy cucumber-dill sauce that tastes as great as it looks atop a nicely cooked fillet of salmon.

And for the fish lovers out there, there's a yummy <a href="http://www.agoudalife.com/cucumber-dill-salmon/" target="_blank">cucumber-dill</a> sauce that tastes as great as it looks atop a nicely cooked fillet of salmon.

A Gouda Life

15. Most casserole recipes bury the good stuff underneath a pile of sauce, but this Tomato Eggplant Zucchini Bake makes your summer veggies the stars of the dish.

Most casserole recipes bury the good stuff underneath a pile of sauce, but this <a href="http://www.wellplated.com/tomato-egglant-zucchini-bake/" target="_blank">Tomato Eggplant Zucchini Bake</a><a href="http://www.wellplated.com/tomato-egglant-zucchini-bake/" target="_blank"></a> makes your summer veggies the stars of the dish.

Well Plated

16. Use some of that fresh zucchini to create an awesome pie that's delicious and totally filling.

Use some of that <a href="http://www.theseasonedmom.com/zucchini-pie/" target="_blank">fresh zucchini</a> to create an awesome pie that's delicious and totally filling.

The Seasoned Mom

Do you have a garden at home? And if you do, which of these will you try out? That veggie bake is calling my name.

