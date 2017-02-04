Ad Blocker Detected

Years Ago, He Was Bitten By A Shark, But What His Uncle Did Was Truly Incredible

FEBRUARY 4, 2017  
Matthew Derrick
Before American media was slammed with devastating images and breaking news of 9/11, a different sort of media frenzy took over. It all started on the beach.

Between July and September 2001, an alarming number of shark attacks across the country became the main stories behind every news broadcast. The coverage of these attacks felt obsessive, so much so that it was deemed the “Summer of the Shark.” And while the actual number of shark attacks by year’s end was lower than the previous year, these vicious shark attacks quickly became the third largest news stories of the summer.

The inciting incident was a bull shark attack along the shore of Langdon Beach, Florida.

It was Fourth of July weekend and eight-year-old Jessie Arbogast was enjoying his day at the beach with his family.

Getty Images

While preparing for his last swim of the day, Arbogast was greeted by an unwelcome guest in the water -- a seven-foot-long, 200-pound bull shark.

Getty Images

Arbogast remained frozen in fear as the shark approached and gripped his right arm in his mouth and bit it off all the way up to the shoulder.

Getty Images

Quick to respond to his nephew’s injuries was his uncle Vance Flosenzier, who rushed into the blood-soaked waters to pull Arbogast to safety.

Getty Images

Ignoring the pleas of his family members, Flosenzier ran back into the water in an attempt to rescue the boy’s severed arm.

Getty Images

Defying the odds, the man was able to overpower the shark and drag him back to shore, where a park ranger shot and killed it.

Getty Images

With the help of bystanders, Flosenzier was able to buy the shark’s gullet and rescue his nephew's arm.

Getty Images

The arm was put on ice and rushed to the nearby hospital to which Arbogast was life-flighted.

Getty Images

Arbogast was given more than 30 pints of blood and was forced to endure more than 11 hours of surgery. Thankfully, doctors were able to reattach his arm.

Thanks to his selfless uncle, Jessie Arbogast was able to survive the horrific ordeal. Share this story to honor their bravery.

