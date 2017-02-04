Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Before American media was slammed with devastating images and breaking news of 9/11, a different sort of media frenzy took over. It all started on the beach.

Between July and September 2001, an alarming number of shark attacks across the country became the main stories behind every news broadcast. The coverage of these attacks felt obsessive, so much so that it was deemed the “Summer of the Shark.” And while the actual number of shark attacks by year’s end was lower than the previous year, these vicious shark attacks quickly became the third largest news stories of the summer.

The inciting incident was a bull shark attack along the shore of Langdon Beach, Florida.

Arbogast was given more than 30 pints of blood and was forced to endure more than 11 hours of surgery. Thankfully, doctors were able to reattach his arm.

Thanks to his selfless uncle, Jessie Arbogast was able to survive the horrific ordeal. Share this story to honor their bravery.