When the temperature rises, it's not just humans who suffer in the heat.

Our animal friends are feeling it, too, and they're covered in fur! On really hot days, they might not even want to move or go outside. There are things you can do, however, to keep your best friend safe throughout the summer months. Here are 15 of the best tips we could find for helping your pet stay cool.

1. Exercise early in the morning or after the sun has gone down during the coolest parts of the day. This way, they won't be sedentary, but they won't suffer.

2. Use booties on their feet. Asphalt and other hot surfaces can burn the sensitive pads of an animal's paws.

3. Watch out for dehydration, which will vary by pet. Dogs, for example, can't sweat. Instead, they pant and might drool excessively if they need water.

4. It almost goes without saying, but make sure water is always available. Foldable bowls like these can be transported anywhere.

5. Cooling pads can provide a comfortable surface to sit on when your pet is feeling too warm. (You might even want to lay on one, too!)







6. If you can, set up a kiddie pool for them to play in. You might think this tip is just for dog owners, but my two kitties love it, too!

7. Setting up a bowl of ice in front of a fan is a super old-school air conditioning technique.

8. Some animals may dig to find cooler soil that feels good against their skin. If you have a yard that allows for this behavior, try not to discourage it.

9. Pay attention to the feet! Cats and dogs will feel cooler if their feet are cool, and any warning signs of pain or dehydration may be evident in their pads.

10. Small animals like cats and rabbits may groom themselves more than dogs, but it's also helpful to have them professionally groomed. Talk to your vet and groomer about things you can do on that end to keep your buddies cool.

11. Animals with light-colored ears or noses may require sunscreen, just like humans.







12. Choose at least one room of the house and keep the blinds closed with a fan or the AC on. Your pet may gravitate toward this cool room.

13. Always check with your vet to see what foods are safe for your animal to eat, but some pets may enjoy fruits or veggies full of water, like carrots.

14. Some pet owners use spray bottles to correct bad behavior, but if your furry friend isn't bothered by them, the mist feels great.

15. Let them sleep. They may take shorter walks and sleep for a larger portion of the day, but that's okay. You might even be able to take a summer nap together.

(via Cesar's Way and The Guardian)

Stay cool this summer and make sure you share these tips with all the pet owners you know. They'll appreciate the help keeping their best friends healthy and happy.