Once summer hits, most of us can't wait to plan our beach trips and enjoy our days of fun in the sun.

But while most of us spend the winter months dreaming about an afternoon of sunbathing, not everyone can have such a relaxing experience. A woman by the name of Moogie thought bringing her dogs along to the beach would give them a chance to run off some energy while she soaked up some rays. Unfortunately her chocolate lab Zeddicus had other plans.

Disturbing mom's sunbath, Zeddicus can be seen smothering his favorite human with hugs and kisses, getting all up in her business.

My cousin just recently brought home a chocolate lab pup and I can totally see her doing this when she grows a bit bigger.