Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

As much as we all need Vitamin D, too much time in the sun can age us and cause skin cancer.

We should all use sunscreen when we go outside, but for children and the elderly, it's even more important. Special brands of sunscreen have been created to protect the sensitive skin of children, and doctors recommend avoiding peak hours of the day in the sun for infants and toddlers.

Jessie Swan was just trying to protect her three-month-old son when she applied sunscreen before going outside to a shady area, but they wound up in the hospital soon after.

Swan posted this picture to the Cancer Council Australia Facebook page, noting that the sunscreen she bought from their shop caused this painful, burning rash on her son's stomach.

The little boy wasn't in the sun, but he still wound up burned and hospitalized for days.

Read More: She Was Live-Streaming To Thousands Of People Who Sat Back And Watched Her Die

Swan wanted to warn other parents against using the Cancer Council Peppa Pig Kids SPF 50+ sunscreen so they could avoid her awful situation.

Since Swan's initial post, others have come forward with their negative experiences and reactions to the Cancer Council sunscreen.

Some are suggesting it may have been a bad batch or that a formula change is responsible for the new outbreak of rashes among children.

(via MamaMia)

The Cancer Council said via Facebook post that they are investigating the claims of ineffective sunscreen and offered tips for those worried about a potential allergic reaction.

Read More: Don't Ignore These Signs -- Your Body Could Be Trying To Tell You Something

According to the Mayo Clinic, sunscreen can be safely used on children beginning at six months old. If you have any questions or concerns about the effects of sun on your child, always consult your doctor. SHARE this with others to help keep their children safe!