If You Don't Think You Need To Wear Sunscreen, Think Again. Her Story Is Proof.

If you think your skin is too dark to need sunscreen, you'd better think again. This formerly bronze, sun-loving mom spent decades ignoring warnings to wear sunscreen and is now undergoing painful treatment to remove precancerous cells from her face.

Being white as a ghost myself, I always slather on sunblock before stepping outside. Within minutes, I'll burn to a painful crisp. I've even experienced the awful discomfort of sun poisoning.

However, many of my darker-skinned friends claim they don't need sunscreen because they don't get burned. I've often wondered if that was correct or if they were leaving themselves exposed to harmful rays from the sun.

Mags Murphy, a 47-year-old mom from Ireland, has an important message for anyone who thinks they don't need sunscreen. Earlier this month, doctors found precancerous cells on her face and prescribed a painful cream to burn them off.

At first, the cream made it feel like she'd shaved her face with a dry razor. By day six, however, she said the pain was comparable to stubbing a cigarette out on your skin.

Unfortunately, the worst was yet to come.

Murphy says she's not sharing the photos for shock value or empathy. She told the Daily Mail, "I heard all the warnings years ago, and closed my eyes and ears to it all. Maybe someone will open their eyes to this if it's closer to home. I'm not looking for sympathy, just to raise awareness."

That said, it's impossible to look at these photos and not feel her pain.

As of January 18, day 17 of the treatment, Murphy's face was so tight, red, and itchy that it hurt to even open her mouth.

In addition to going outside without sunblock, Murphy says she also spent a lot of time in tanning beds.

It's terrifying to see how much damage these common practices can really cause. Sure, we've all heard about it, but seeing it up-close and personal is a different story entirely.

If successful, Mags' treatment should remove the precancerous cells from her face. Nevertheless, it's a painful process that could have been avoided by simply wearing sunscreen.

To hear her speak about the painful treatment, check out the video below. As of now, she still has 11 days of treatment left, so be sure to follow her on Facebook to learn how her story ends.

