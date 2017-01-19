Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

If You Don't Think You Need To Wear Sunscreen, Think Again. Her Story Is Proof.

JANUARY 19, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

If you think your skin is too dark to need sunscreen, you'd better think again. This formerly bronze, sun-loving mom spent decades ignoring warnings to wear sunscreen and is now undergoing painful treatment to remove precancerous cells from her face.

Being white as a ghost myself, I always slather on sunblock before stepping outside. Within minutes, I'll burn to a painful crisp. I've even experienced the awful discomfort of sun poisoning.

However, many of my darker-skinned friends claim they don't need sunscreen because they don't get burned. I've often wondered if that was correct or if they were leaving themselves exposed to harmful rays from the sun.

Mags Murphy, a 47-year-old mom from Ireland, has an important message for anyone who thinks they don't need sunscreen. Earlier this month, doctors found precancerous cells on her face and prescribed a painful cream to burn them off.

Mags Murphy, a 47-year-old mom from Ireland, has an important message for anyone who thinks they don't need sunscreen. Earlier this month, doctors found precancerous cells on her face and prescribed a painful cream to burn them off.

Facebook / Mag's Murphy Journey

Read More: This Photo Of Lemons Could Let You Know It's Time To Go To Your Doctor

At first, the cream made it feel like she'd shaved her face with a dry razor. By day six, however, she said the pain was comparable to stubbing a cigarette out on your skin.

At first, the cream made it feel like she'd shaved her face with a dry razor. By day six, however, she said the pain was comparable to stubbing a cigarette out on your skin.

Facebook / Mag's Murphy Journey

Unfortunately, the worst was yet to come.

Unfortunately, the worst was yet to come.

Facebook / Mag's Murphy Journey

Murphy says she's not sharing the photos for shock value or empathy. She told the Daily Mail, "I heard all the warnings years ago, and closed my eyes and ears to it all. Maybe someone will open their eyes to this if it's closer to home. I'm not looking for sympathy, just to raise awareness."

Murphy says she's not sharing the photos for shock value or empathy. She told the <a href="http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4131432/Sun-lover-s-selfies-treatment-pre-cancerous-cells.html#ixzz4W7AbOWOw" target="_blank">Daily Mail</a>, "I heard all the warnings years ago, and closed my eyes and ears to it all. Maybe someone will open their eyes to this if it's closer to home. I'm not looking for sympathy, just to raise awareness."

Facebook / Mag's Murphy Journey

That said, it's impossible to look at these photos and not feel her pain.

That said, it's impossible to look at these photos and not feel her pain.

Facebook / Mag's Murphy Journey

As of January 18, day 17 of the treatment, Murphy's face was so tight, red, and itchy that it hurt to even open her mouth.

As of January 18, day 17 of the treatment, Murphy's face was so tight, red, and itchy that it hurt to even open her mouth.

Facebook / Mag's Murphy Journey

In addition to going outside without sunblock, Murphy says she also spent a lot of time in tanning beds.

In addition to going outside without sunblock, Murphy says she also spent a lot of time in tanning beds.

Facebook / Mag's Murphy Journey

It's terrifying to see how much damage these common practices can really cause. Sure, we've all heard about it, but seeing it up-close and personal is a different story entirely.

It's terrifying to see how much damage these common practices can really cause. Sure, we've all heard about it, but seeing it up-close and personal is a different story entirely.

Facebook / Mag's Murphy Journey

If successful, Mags' treatment should remove the precancerous cells from her face. Nevertheless, it's a painful process that could have been avoided by simply wearing sunscreen.

If successful, Mags' treatment should remove the precancerous cells from her face. Nevertheless, it's a painful process that could have been avoided by simply wearing sunscreen.

Facebook / Mag's Murphy Journey

To hear her speak about the painful treatment, check out the video below. As of now, she still has 11 days of treatment left, so be sure to follow her on Facebook to learn how her story ends.

Read More: Everything You Know About Chapstick And Chapped Lips Is A Lie

Don't forget to SHARE this mom's important warning with your friends and family! Hopefully, it will inspire more people to start wearing sunblock.

Trending Now

Here Is The One Simple Thing You Have To Do To Keep Your Loved Ones Alive Longer

Trending Now

Her Daughter Ran Up To Her, Face Turning Blue -- Thankfully, Mom Knew What To Do

This Student's Ladder Mix-Up Proves That You Can't Teach Common Sense

After Hearing This Mom's Story, You'll Never Leave Your Kids Alone In The Car Again

This Figure Skater Was Stunning Crowds On The Ice Until The Age Of 90

Mom Got A Terrifying Diagnosis... And Then Her Baby Got The Same News

George Carlin: Comedian, Actor, And Expert On Getting Away With Murder? Yep, That's Right

When Their Baby Saw Something Surprising, He Had The Absolute Best Reaction

It Was Supposed To Be A Normal Ultrasound, But Then This Crazy Nonsense Happened
Submit Content

Load another article