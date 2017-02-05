Every year, over 100 million people tune in to watch the Super Bowl. However, there are very few fans who know these 10 facts about the biggest game of the year.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just watch for the commercials and halftime show, these facts are sure to surprise you. How much did the first Super Bowl ticket cost? What has been the most expensive ad? How many chicken wings do Americans really eat on game day? The answers to those and more burning questions are coming right up!

1. NBC missed taping the kickoff after halftime at the first Super Bowl.







The year was 1967 and technology was...eh. During halftime, NBC televised a live interview with comedian Bob Hope, then failed to switch back to the game in time for Green Bay's kickoff. The entire play was scratched and redone for the camera.

2. Legend has it that the name "Super Bowl" came from a child's toy known as the "Super Ball."







Where the name "Super Bowl" originated has long been a point of contention. While some say it first appeared in newspapers, Lamar Hunt, founder of the American Football League, thinks he came up with it. He said, "My own feeling is that it probably registered in my head because my daughter Sharron and my son Lamar Jr. had a children’s toy called a Super Ball and I probably interchanged the phonetics of 'bowl' and 'ball.'"

3. The movies "Space Jam" and "Little Giants" both started out as successful Super Bowl commercials. Here's the spot that inspired "Space Jam":

