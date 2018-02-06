This Sports Anchor's Response To The Eagles Winning The Super Bowl Is Everything

Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the win over the New England Patriots, earning themselves their very first Super Bowl win.
But as KOTV sports producer Harold Kuntz continued to cheer on his favorite NFL team from the set, it was time for him to go on-air during the game's intense final moments. So with the cameras rolling, Kuntz learned that the Eagles had pulled off the win in what might be the most emotional unscripted moment in sportscasting history!
Kuntz breaks down in tears as the news hits him and he can barely contain himself.
His reaction to finding out the Eagles won the Super Bowl is priceless. pic.twitter.com/GOGjjexuzy— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2018