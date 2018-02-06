Ad Blocker Detected

This Sports Anchor's Response To The Eagles Winning The Super Bowl Is Everything

FEBRUARY 6, 2018  
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the win over the New England Patriots, earning themselves their very first Super Bowl win.

But as KOTV sports producer Harold Kuntz continued to cheer on his favorite NFL team from the set, it was time for him to go on-air during the game's intense final moments. So with the cameras rolling, Kuntz learned that the Eagles had pulled off the win in what might be the most emotional unscripted moment in sportscasting history!

Kuntz breaks down in tears as the news hits him and he can barely contain himself.

Fortunately, Kuntz returned from commercial break cracking jokes at his own expense and then like a true professional, continued to detail the latest sports news. That's a real fan right there! E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!

