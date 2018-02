Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Melissa McCarthy is one of my favorite comedians.

She's a real treasure, and I often go into her movies not knowing if I'll like them, but I'm charmed every time. It turns out, she's just as funny in interviews, too.

During a recent visit to The Ellen Show, she started off by talking about how she had just adopted two dogs and what she'd learned about them so far.

She says it's like "living with models." Can you guess which breed of dog she adopted? Find out in the video below.

Regardless of how intelligent those pups are, I think we can all agree that they're pretty darn cute.